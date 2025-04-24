New pro curling league scheduled to start in 2026 with hopes of prolonging the Olympic spotlight

Curling is getting its first professional league, stocked with past and future Olympians competing in a six-week, six-team season touring…

Curling is getting its first professional league, stocked with past and future Olympians competing in a six-week, six-team season touring internationally starting next April in the aftermath of the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Curling Group, which owns the Grand Slam of Curling event series, announced the creation of Rock League on Thursday. The six-week circuit will include stops in Canada, the United States and Europe, where six teams of five men and five women each will play a variety of formats to be determined.

“As an athlete, I could have only dreamed about being able to participate in a professional curling league,” said Jennifer Jones, a 2014 Olympic gold medalist who is an adviser to the league. “Now, having the opportunity to help make that dream a reality for the next generation of curlers is a true honor – and it’s what inspires us every day as we work to build this league.”

There will be two teams apiece from Canada and Europe, one from the United States and one from Asia. Among the athletes signed up as captains are Olympic medalists Bruce Mouat of Scotland, Brad Jacobs of Canada and Chinami Yoshida of Japan.

Korey Dropkin, a world mixed doubles champion who would represent the U.S. at the 2026 Games, will captain the American team. Canadian Rachel Homan and Alina Paetz of Switzerland, both two-time Olympians, are the other captains.

John Morris, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and adviser to the league, said the captains were chosen based on leadership, ability to work with teammates and curling skill.

“Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind experience that brings out the very best of curling – where longtime rivals might end up as teammates, and rising stars have the chance to cement their legacy as professional athletes,” he said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.