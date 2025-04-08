European Union border agency investigates Greece over alleged rights violations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s border protection agency on Tuesday said it is investigating multiple alleged human rights…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s border protection agency on Tuesday said it is investigating multiple alleged human rights violations by Greece in dealing with illegal immigration.

The agency, Frontex, said it is reviewing 12 alleged serious incidents that mostly took place in 2024. It gave no details.

Frontex spokesperson Chris Borowski told The Associated Press the agency recently boosted its complaint mechanism.

There was no immediate government response.

Greece has come under increased international scrutiny and criticism from human rights groups following a migrant boat sinking in 2023 off its southern coast that killed hundreds.

In a January ruling, the European Court of Human Rights described Greece’s use of summary expulsions of migrants, or “pushbacks,” as being systematic.

Greece’s government denies those allegations, maintaining that its coast guard has rescued more than 250,000 migrants in accidents or distress at sea, and that it acts within the law and international obligations.

The government says it actively deters illegal crossings to its eastern islands, a major entry point for illegal migration into the European Union, but does not carry out summary deportations. Frontex rarely expresses criticism of the countries it’s deployed in, and Borowski said the agency intended to address the alleged violations in partnership with Greece. “Every Frontex officer deployed is trained and obligated to report potential violations. This is a core part of our mandate,” he said. “We believe change comes from partnership, not passivity.”

