EU leaders hold their first summit with Central Asian states

The leaders of the European Union and five Central Asian countries held their first summit on Friday and declared a new strategic partnership to boost trade and other ties.

The summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan is attended by European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Costa declared that “the European Union is eager to build a mutually beneficial partnership with Central Asia, one that goes beyond expectations.”

Von der Leyen said that the summit is set to “deepen trade ties and expand cooperation in transport, critical raw materials, digital connectivity, water and energy.” She announced a 12 billion-euro ($13.2 billion) Gateway Investment Package to increase cooperation in transport, critical raw materials, clean energy and digital connectivity.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said hat during the past seven years trade between Central Asian and EU countries has increased to 54 billion euros ($60 billion), adding that the summit “should become the starting point of a new stage in the development of multi-faceted relations.”

