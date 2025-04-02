2 bodies, 39 survivors found on Greek island after a suspected migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have found 39 survivors and the bodies of two women on the…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have found 39 survivors and the bodies of two women on the small, remote island of Farmakonisi after a suspected migrant boat sinking.

The coast guard said the migrants and bodies were found Monday morning. The vessel used to reach the island from the nearby Turkish coast was not found.

The coast guard said there were no reports of missing people. There was no immediate information on nationalities or what had occurred.

Earlier this month, at least 16 people died when two dinghies sank, one in Turkish waters and one in Greek waters, as dozens of migrants attempted to make their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.

Greece is a main entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Many make the short but often treacherous journey from the Turkish coast to Greek islands in inflatable dinghies or other small boats. Many are not seaworthy or set out in bad weather. Fatal accidents are common.

The Greek government has cracked down with increased patrols at sea. Many smuggling rings have shifted their operations south, using larger boats to transport people from the northern coast of Africa to southern Greece.

Last year, more than 54,000 people used what has become known as the eastern Mediterranean route heading to Greece, and more than 7,700 crossed Greece’s small land border with Turkey, according to figures from the U.N. refugee agency. There were 125 people reported dead or missing.

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees has said over 8,000 people arrived in Greece by sea and 755 by land between the start of 2025 and March 30.

___

Follow AP coverage of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.