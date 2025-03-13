The Latest: Schumer backs GOP funding bill, unwilling to risk government shutdown

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer relented Thursday rather than risk a government shutdown, announcing he’s ready to start the process…

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer relented Thursday rather than risk a government shutdown, announcing he’s ready to start the process of considering a Republican-led government funding bill that has fiercely divided Democrats.

The New York senator said as bad as the GOP bill is, a shutdown would be worse, giving President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk “carte blanche” as they tear through the government.

Here’s the latest:

Pentagon continues purge of photographs it considers promote DEI, including 3 related to the Enola Gay

The Pentagon is continuing its purge of photographs it considers promote DEI, and although it said historical photographs would be protected, at least three images related to the B-29 Superfortress bomber that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, have been removed – likely because the aircraft was called the Enola Gay.

The images that have disappeared include a historical black-and-white photo of the Enola Gay “undergoing modification at Oklahoma City Air Depot to be able to drop atomic weapons,” according to a thumbnail of the photograph, which remains. Two others that mention a grandson of a member of the original Enola Gay crew flying a refurbished B-29 to honor his family have also been deleted, although their thumbnails are also still visible.

A request for comment to the Pentagon on why the Enola Gay images were removed was not immediately returned.

Schumer says he will vote yes on GOP-led spending measure to avoid shutdown

Schumer said on the Senate floor that the choice between the GOP spending bill and a government shutdown is “no choice at all” but that a shutdown would be “a far worse option.”

It is still unclear if the legislation will pass. Republicans hold a 53-47 seat majority and need 60 votes to move forward.

Many Democrats have said they will vote against it and seemed willing to risk a shutdown Friday at midnight as they have criticized Trump’s efforts to make major cuts to government agencies.

Others have argued that the shutdown could potentially worsen the cuts across the federal government. Schumer said a shutdown could hurt veterans programs, threaten social security and slow the courts.

“I believe it is my job to make the best choice to minimize the harms” to the American people,” Schumer said.

Ontario leader shows optimism about Trump’s trade war with Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he feels the temperature in Trump’s trade war with Canada is being lowered after meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington.

The leader of Canada’s most populous province says he feels positive about it despite Trump doubling down on his anti-Canada rhetoric during an Oval Office meeting earlier Thursday with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

“To be honest with you, Canada only works as a state,” Trump said before going on to say that he’s not going to change his mind on the tariffs he’s imposing on Canada. “We’re not going to bend.”

Ford backed down from a 25% surcharge on electricity to the U.S. after Lutnick called him and offered a meeting Thursday. He says there will be another meeting next week.

Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year

Columbia University says it has expelled or suspended some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestinian protests last spring and had temporarily revoked the diplomas of some students who have since graduated.

In a campus-wide email sent Thursday, the university said its judicial board had issued its sanctions against dozens of students who occupied Hamilton Hall based on its “evaluation of the severity of behaviors.”

The university did not provide a breakdown of how many students were expelled, suspended or had their degree revoked.

▶ Read more about the Columbia University expulsions

Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies at 77

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, who championed environmental protection during his 12 terms in Congress, died Thursday from complications from cancer treatments, his office said. He was 77.

Grijalva had risen to chair the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and was the top Democrat on the committee until earlier this year. He had been absent from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

“From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices,” Grijalva’s office said in a statement.

Broadcasting corporation sues FEMA over pause in funds for upgrading US emergency alert system

The federal government’s nonprofit steward of funding for public broadcasting stations sued the Trump administration on Thursday over its pause in grant payments for upgrading the nation’s emergency alert system.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s federal lawsuit says the Federal Emergency Management’s Agency hold on $40 million in grant funds for modernizing the Next Generation Warning System hampers the ability of federal, state and local authorities to issue real-time emergency alerts.

FEMA didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The lawsuit says FEMA hasn’t attempted to explain a basis for suspending the grant payments.

Michigan governor says she and Trump had a ‘productive’ White House meeting

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement afterward saying they discussed bringing “good-paying jobs” to Michigan, as well as tariffs, keeping the Great Lakes clean and safe, and defense investments in the state.

“I’m grateful for his time today and I’ll always work as hard as I can with anyone for the state of Michigan and its people,” Whitmer said.

Trump on more than one occasion has called Whitmer a “radical-left Democrat governor.” The White House hasn’t commented on the meeting.

Black Caucus members draw parallels between resistance to Trump and the Jim Crow era

Fresh off a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, members of the Congressional Black Caucus said efforts to counter the new Trump administration brought to mind the fight against slavery.

“We are in the backlash now, but we, as the conscience of Congress, understand that the discrimination that our parents, in some cases, our members, our grandparents and our great grandparents faced, the impact of over 300 years of slavery and Jim Crow did not go away with a magic wand,” said Rep. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California said lawmakers will “fight” and “peacefully protest” the administration and made a striking claim about the intentions behind Trump’s government cuts: “I believe he’s working toward a civil war.”

Wall Street tumbles after Trump escalates his trade war

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% to finish more than 10% below its record set last month. A 10% drop is a big enough deal that professional investors have a name for it — a “correction” — and this was the first for that index since 2023.

The losses came after Trump upped the stakes in his trade war by threatening huge taxes on European wines and alcohol. Not even a double-shot of good news on the U.S. economy could stop the bleeding.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 537 points, or 1.3% Thursday, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2%.

Trump administration demands UN agencies disclose any ‘anti-American’ ties

The Trump administration is demanding U.N. humanitarian agencies that receive or disburse U.S. funding to fill out a questionnaire disclosing any ties to communism, socialism or anti-American beliefs, according to U.S. and U.N. officials and a copy of the survey obtained by The Associated Press.

UNICEF and the U.N. Refugee Agency joined the remaining offices and bureaus at the recently dismantled U.S. Agency for International Development in receiving the questionnaire.

It probes several Trump administration concerns, including whether any of the programs are promoting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. It was unclear how widely the administration sent the survey, which was verified by a current USAID staffer, a U.S. official and three U.N. officials.

Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Canada says it’s a ‘sovereign state’

Asked by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee if he agrees that Canada is a sovereign state and shouldn’t be “even jokingly referred to as the 51st state,” Pete Hoekstra replied:

“Canada is a sovereign state, yes.”

Trump has rankled Canadians by insisting that their country would be better off as the newest member of the United States.

Trump wants his birthright citizenship restrictions to be partly allowed for now

The administration’s emergency applications filed at the high court on Thursday ask the justices to narrow court orders entered by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington that have blocked Trump’s order nationwide.

Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration’s pleas.

The order Trump signed shortly after being sworn in for a second time would deny citizenship to people born after Feb. 19 whose parents are in the country illegally. It also forbids U.S. agencies from issuing any document or accepting any state document recognizing citizenship for such children.

Earthjustice sues the Trump administration for withholding funds from farmers and nonprofits

The environmental law nonprofit argues that the administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unlawfully withholding funds appropriated by Congress through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Earthjustice is representing five farms and three nonprofits that were awarded USDA grants funded by the IRA. The projects that were promised funding include improving energy efficiency, planting trees in historically underserved communities and providing technical assistance to farmers.

The freeze “erodes the trust that the USDA worked so hard to build,” said Brien Darby, Executive Director of Cultivate KC, one of the organizations.

The USDA has not responded to a request for comment.

Moderate Democrats express concern over DOGE and Musk influence in the White House

Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois, chair of the New Democratic Coalition, told reporters that Trump is “gutting federal programs that millions of hard-working people rely on just to give billionaires like Elon Musk a free ride. We see the cost of Trump’s chaos economy in virtually every facet of life.”

Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas said Trump “would rather turn the White House into a cheap used car lot than put food on the table and clothes on your back.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Oregon said the moderate lawmakers don’t blame those who voted for Trump or didn’t vote at all. But she said Trump’s recent actions send a clear message: “This administration does not care about you.”

Trump to meet Friday at the White House with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The president said they’d discuss several topics, including construction of an underground pipeline going through a “small section” of New York state that may eventually lower energy prices.

The Democrat said she wants to continue an Oval Office conversation they had on infrastructure and Penn Station, and raise “our concerns about energy in light of the tariffs.”

Also, “he knows I want to talk about congestion pricing,” Hochul said. The Trump administration has halted congestion pricing tolls in New York City.

A previously untariffed $15 bottle of Italian Prosecco could cost $45 in U.S.

That’s if Trump follows through on his threat to impose 200% tariffs on European liquor and wine in response to Europe’s tax on American bourbon, itself a retaliation to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

“This ongoing tariff war doesn’t just harm importers — it weakens domestic brands, disrupts distributors, and squeezes retailers who rely on global selections,” said Holly Seidewand, owner of First Fill Spirits in Saratoga Springs, New York. “In the end, consumers will bear the brunt of it all.”

Gabriel Picard, who heads the French Federation of Exporters of Wines and Spirits, said 200% tariffs would be “a hammer blow” to a U.S. market worth $4.3 billion annually for French exporters alone. “All exports to the United States will come to a total, total, halt,” Picard told The Associated Press.

▶ Read more about Trump’s trade war

Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower demanding release of Palestinian activist

Demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace filled the Trump Tower lobby to denounce the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who led Columbia University protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

They carried banners, wore red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel” and chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!”

The NYPD said 98 of them were arrested on charges including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest.

▶ Read more on the Trump Tower protests

‘JUST-DOGE’ team created to cut costs at the Justice Department

The team is tasked with working with the White House and the Department of Government Efficiency “to identify savings and cost cutting measures” in the law enforcement agency, according to an email sent to Justice Department employees this week.

It will be led by officials including Assistant Attorney General for Administration Jolene Ann Lauria, according to the email reviewed by The Associated Press.

“The JUST-DOGE team will lead directed reviews and identify cost savings and other potential efficiencies in DOJ’s budget,” the email said. “We have much work to do in this area and we sincerely appreciate your cooperation in advance of this critical Administration priority.”

Trump said egg prices have gone down in the last couple of weeks

The president said to reporters: “We inherited that problem: eggs.”

Wholesale egg prices have dropped this month as demand has dropped, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, after surging 28% from January to February, according to the Labor Department’s Producer Price Index.

But it’s not clear yet if consumers will benefit. Egg prices remain higher than they were at the start of 2025, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Trump questions Denmark’s claim to Greenland, says more US troops could be headed there

Trump says “Denmark’s very far away” from Greenland, despite being part of that country’s kingdom.

“A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”

He noted that the U.S. already has a military presence in Greenland and, “Maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers going there.”

Trump also suggested that Greenland’s election was very good “for us” and “the person who did the best is a very good person as far as we’re concerned.”

▶ Read more on Greenland’s election

Trump says Democrats would be responsible if government shuts down

“If there’s a shutdown, it’s only because of the Democrats,” Trump said.

The Republican-controlled House passed legislation this week to keep the government funded through the end of the budget year in September.

The Republican-controlled Senate needs to act on the measure by midnight Friday to keep the government operating.

Democratic Senate Finance Committee members want hearing on DOGE changes at Social Security

The Social Security Administration has announced plans to lay off at least 7,000 workers and has cut entire departments and temporarily shut off information sharing with Maine.

“When combined with SSA providing inexperienced individuals unfettered access to the agency’s sensitive systems, there is a profound risk of causing irreparable harm to the agency’s systems and Americans’ financial security,” the Senators wrote to committee chair Mike Crapo.

Social Security is the largest source of income for retirees. Musk recently told the Fox Business Network that “most of the federal spending is entitlements.”

“That’s the big one to eliminate,” he said.

What’s happening to USAID property overseas? Government watchdogs want answers

Government watchdogs are asking the new leaders of the U.S. Agency for International Development to explain what they’re doing to safeguard stranded USAID offices and other assets overseas as they gut the agency.

“Assets still in-country without active U.S. control are at risk of looting, terrorism or being seized,” Gabriele Tonsil, the acting inspector general for USAID, said in a memo notifying deputy USAID administrator Pete Marocco that her office was launching an audit of the matter.

Tonsil became acting inspector general when the White House fired her predecessor, Paul Martin, one day after his office warned that the Trump administration’s sudden shutdown of USAID programs and mass idling of USAID workers was risking oversight of billions of dollars in U.S. foreign assistance.

NATO secretary-general arrives at White House for meeting and lunch with Trump

Trump says Rutte is doing a “fantastic job” as head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and that “he got to know him very well” when Rutte was prime minister of the Netherlands.

“We had a great relationship,” Trump says.

Thursday’s meeting comes at a pivotal moment for Europe and NATO as the Trump administration is moving forward on talks with Russia on a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump set to visit the Justice Department on Friday

The White House hasn’t provided any details about why the president is visiting the department that charged him with illegally retaining classified documents and trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The DOJ, which is now led by his former defense attorneys and allies, abandoned the cases against Trump, citing longstanding Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot face criminal prosecution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that she is “looking forward to welcoming” Trump to the department. It will be his first agency visit since his return to the White House.

Democratic senat

ors complain about Trump’s Tesla promotion at the White House

They wrote to the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics slamming Trump’s apparent violation of federal ethics laws. They asked for an immediate investigation and possible disciplinary action.

Ethics laws against misusing government positions exist to make sure “finite taxpayer resources” address public concerns instead of “helping the world’s richest man get richer,” said the letter signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff.

Shares in Tesla have taken a beating as Elon Musk leads Trump’s campaign to slash federal spending. Trump had five Tesla automobiles parked at the White House and bought one to show his support.

Putin agrees in principle with US ceasefire proposal

“We agree with the proposals to halt the fighting, but we proceed from the assumption that the ceasefire should lead to lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said.

Putin’s statement noted that Ukrainian troops are encircled in their last foothold in Russia’s Kursk region, and it’s necessary to determine before a ceasefire whether they will surrender. He said it’s necessary to develop a mechanism of control over possible breaches of the truce.

He questioned whether Ukraine could use the 30-day ceasefire to mobilize and rearm.

▶ Read more on US-Russia-Ukraine ceasefire efforts

Senate Democrats refuse to back GOP spending plan as shutdown nears

Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest to a Republican-led government funding bill that already passed the House without slapping any limits on the Trump-Musk DOGE efforts to gut federal operations.

The Democrats are pushing a stopgap 30-day funding bill as an alternative, but its prospects are dim in the Republican-controlled chamber.

And it’s unlikely the Democrats would allow the government to shut down at midnight Friday, worried about the further chaos they say Trump and Musk could cause.

Transgender representative says she lives ‘rent free’ in minds of GOP colleagues

Representatives at the Democratic Issues Conference in Virginia are they’re not holding back when asked whether Democrats should dialogue with Republicans over decorum.

“Their focus on our decorum or our behavior while they are burning down things for people at home, just makes me livid,” said Rep. Katherine Clarke, the Democratic Whip.

Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress, appeared at a press conference for freshmen Democratic women.

“I appear to live rent-free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues,” she said. “I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spent thinking about me thinking about how to lower the costs for American families. The Republican Party is obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre.”

Trump forces out the chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities

Shelley C. Lowe, the first Native American to lead the NEH, was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and confirmed by voice vote in the Senate the following year.

Her ouster is Trump’s latest move to assert more control over the country’s cultural institutions.

An NEH spokesperson said Thursday that Lowe had departed “at the direction of President Trump,” and that Michael McDonald, who had been the NEH’s general counsel, will serve as acting chair.

The IRS replaces its chief counsel with a lawyer more sympathetic to DOGE, AP sources say

The revenue service demoted William Paul because he disagreed with the Department of Government Efficiency’s alleged push to share tax information with multiple agencies, according to two people familiar with the plans who are not authorized to speak publicly.

Paul will be replaced by Andrew De Mello, an attorney in the chief counsel’s office who is deemed supportive of Elon Musk and DOGE, they said. Paul is not the first government official to be demoted after voicing concern about access to sensitive systems and taxpayer data.

“The series of IRS officials who have put the law above their personal job security join a line of public servants, stretching back to Treasury and IRS leaders during the Nixon era, who have resisted unlawful attempts by elected officials to weaponize taxpayer data and systems,” Chye-Ching Huang, the executive director of New York University’s Tax Law Center, said in a statement.

Democratic-led states sue to block Education Department layoffs

A coalition including 20 states and the District of Columbia says the Trump administration’s sweeping Education Department layoffs are illegally dismantling an agency created by Congress.

The Trump administration cut the department’s workforce in half, and the president has said he wants it shut down.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Massachusetts says the layoffs make it impossible for the department to comply with its statutory requirements, will result in lost or delayed federal funding for public schools and leave the agency unable to administer college financial aid or enforce civil rights laws.

Senate committee backs Stanford health economist to lead NIH

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya once famously clashed with officials at the National Institutes of Health. Now he’s up for a full Senate vote with the approval of the Senate’s health committee.

Bhattacharya, who holds a medical degree but is not a practicing physician, was an outspoken critic of COVID-19 shutdowns and vaccine policies.

He sidestepped committee questions about drastic funding cuts and mass firings, and vowed to focus attention on chronic diseases and encourage scientific dissent at the $48 billion agency, the world’s largest funder of biomedical research.

FDA nominee Marty Makary on track for confirmation after Senate panel vote

The Republican-controlled Senate health panel voted 14-9 to advance Dr. Marty Makary’s nomination to the Senate floor. Democrats Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and John Hickenlooper of Colorado joined Republicans in favor.

Makary — a surgeon, author and researcher — is known for his contrarian views and is closely aligned with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on many issues. Both are highly critical of food additives, ultraprocessed foods and the overprescribing of drugs.

Makary refused to be pinned down on specific actions he might take as commissioner, including on the abortion pill mifepristone.

G7 allies meet in Canada as Trump’s policies shake unity

Top diplomats from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are gathering as the bloc’s once-solid unity is thrown into disarray by Trump’s trade and foreign policies.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will likely hear a litany of complaints. The meeting began just minutes after Trump threatened 200% tariffs on European alcohol if the EU retaliates against his steel and aluminum tariffs with a levy on American whiskey.

Relations between the U.S. and its closest allies are already strained by Trump’s apparent pivot toward Russia. “Peace and stability is at the top of our agenda, and I look forward discussing how we continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal aggression,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

▶ Read more on the G7 meetings in Canada

China opposes tariffs on steel and aluminum and confirms talks with Walmart

China called U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum “unilateral and protectionist acts under the name of national security.”

Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian confirmed Thursday that ministry officials had reached out to Walmart following reports that the giant U.S. retailer was seeking price cuts from its Chinese suppliers to offset the cost of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

Walmart said in a statement that its conversations with suppliers were aimed at saving money for its customers and that it would work closely with the suppliers to “find the best way forward during these uncertain times.”

Trump withdraws his initial choice to lead CDC, a close RFK Jr. ally

The Senate health committee announced Thursday that it was canceling a hearing on former Florida Rep. David Weldon’s nomination to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation.

Weldon has been closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now Trump’s health secretary, one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists. Weldon also has been a prominent critic of vaccines and the CDC, which promotes vaccines and monitors their safety.

By Zeke Miller and Mike Stobbe

▶ Read more on developments involving Trump and the CDC

Trump special envoy in Russia for high-level talks on Ukraine ceasefire

Steve Witkoff was in Moscow on Thursday, just the latest high-profile assignment for a real estate magnate turned White House foreign policy fixer.

The longtime Trump pal is also a key player in the Republican administration’s efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Now he’s expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a U.S. official who also confirmed Witkoff’s arrival in Russia for the sensitive engagement. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of the anonymity.

▶ Read more about Witkoff’s rise in Trump’s foreign policy apparatus

US bourbon makers urge Trump to back off his trade war

“The US-EU spirits sector is the model for fair and reciprocal trade, having zero-for-zero tariffs since 1997,” according to a statement by Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council.

“The U.S. spirits sector supports more than $200 billion in economic activity, 1.7 million jobs across production, distribution, hospitality and retail, and the purchase of 2.8 billion pounds of grains from American farmers,” the statement says. “We urge President Trump to secure a spirits agreement with the EU to get us back to zero-for-zero tariffs, which will create U.S. jobs and increase manufacturing and exports for the American hospitality sector. We want toasts not tariffs.”

US wholesale inflation decelerated last month, but the progress may not last

The Labor Department reported that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was unchanged from January to February, and core wholesale prices that exclude volatile food and energy costs dropped 0.1%, the first drop since July.

Gasoline prices fell 4.7% last month, while food prices rose 1.7% from January to February, led by a 28% surge in the price of eggs.

▶ Read more on producer prices and inflation

Trump takes aim at Europe’s possible whiskey tax as his trade war heats up

Trump issued his threat on social media, saying he’d impose a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey on April 1.

Trump called the longtime U.S. ally “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.”

He said the 200% tax on U.S. consumption of the European products “will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

▶ Read more on Trump’s trade wars

Jobless numbers don’t yet reflect DOGE federal workforce cuts

It’s not clear when job cuts ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency will show up in the weekly layoffs report, though some analysts expect them to surface in data in the coming weeks.

Those layoffs are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

▶ Read more about U.S. unemployment numbers

Jobless numbers remain healthy for now

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs and have remained mostly in a range between 200,000 and 250,000 for the past few years.

U.S. jobless claims filings fell by 2,000 to 220,000 for the week ending March 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s fewer than the 226,000 new applications analysts forecast. The four-week average, which evens out some of the week-to-week swings, ticked up by 1,500 to 226,000.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of March 1 fell by 27,000 to 1.87 million.

UN humanitarian chief says many needy people around the world will die because of aid cuts

The U.N. humanitarian chief says more than 300 million people across the globe need humanitarian support and many will die because funding from the U.S. and others is drying up, cuts that he said have caused “a seismic shock.”

The Trump administration has dismantled the U.S. aid agency, USAID, and terminated 83% of its programs.

Across the humanitarian community, the chief said, programs have been stopped and staff have been laid off including about 10% in February from nongovernmental organizations doing humanitarian work.

Rubio could face an unfriendly reception from close G7 allies over Trump’s policies

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may be walking into unusually unfriendly territory this week when he meets his counterparts from the Group of 7 industrialized democracies — strong American allies stunned by Trump’s actions against them.

Just hours after Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs kicked in — prompting responses from the European Union and Canada and threatening to ignite full-scale trade wars with close U.S. partners — Rubio arrived at the scenic Quebec town of La Malbaie on the St. Lawrence River for two days of talks starting Thursday with the top diplomats of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. All of them have been angered by the new American president’s policies.

Rubio will likely be hearing a litany of complaints about Trump’s decisions from once-friendly, like-minded countries in the G7 — notably host Canada, to which Trump has arguably been most antagonistic with persistent talk of it becoming the 51st U.S. state, additional tariffs and repeated insults against its leadership.

▶ Read more about Rubio’s G7 meeting

Trump hosting White House talks with NATO secretary general

Mark Rutte, who heads the 32-member transatlantic military alliance, will meet with Trump at a pivotal moment for Europe and NATO.

Administration officials are pressing ahead with talks with Moscow to sign off on a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Trump believes could usher in a permanent end to Europe’s biggest land-war since World War II.

Education Department layoffs gut civil rights office, leaving discrimination cases in limbo

The Education Department’s civil rights branch is losing nearly half its staff in the Trump administration’s layoffs, effectively gutting an office that already faced a backlog of thousands of complaints from students and families across the nation.

Among a total of more than 1,300 layoffs announced Tuesday were roughly 240 in the department’s Office for Civil Rights, according to a list obtained and verified by The Associated Press. Seven of the civil rights agency’s 12 regional offices were entirely laid off, including busy hubs in New York, Chicago and Dallas. Despite assurances that the department’s work will continue unaffected, huge numbers of cases appear to be in limbo.

Some staffers who remain said there’s no way to pick up all of their fired colleagues’ cases. Many were already struggling to keep pace with their own caseloads. With fewer than 300 workers, families likely will be waiting on resolution for years, they said.

▶ Read more about how layoffs are impacting the civil rights branch

