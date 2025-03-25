Rangers punished by UEFA over anti-woke stadium banner

Rangers was sanctioned by UEFA on Tuesday after fans held up a giant anti-woke banner during a Europa League game…

Rangers was sanctioned by UEFA on Tuesday after fans held up a giant anti-woke banner during a Europa League game against Fenerbahce.

The Scottish club was told it would have to close its famed Copland Stand for one match if there were any repeat acts of racist and/or discriminatory behavior within two years.

“This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute,” the 55-time Scottish champion said in a statement.

Rangers last week condemned its own fans after a banner which read: “Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe” was raised during the game against Fenerbahce earlier this month.

As well as the suspended partial stadium closure, Rangers was fined 30,000 euros ($32,400). The club said Tuesday it was in the process of issuing lifetime bans to individuals involved.

It added that “illicit songs” would also be considered racist and/or discriminatory in terms of further UEFA action.

The Copland Stand is known as the “Rangers end” and is an iconic section of its Ibrox stadium.

“Not only will the reputation and finances of the club be harmed by such a punishment, but the chances of the team in a potentially key European match will also suffer enormously, while thousands of innocent fans will be unable to attend a massive fixture,” Rangers said.

Rangers advanced to the quarterfinals of European club soccer’s second-tier Europa League by defeating Fenerbahce on penalties.

But the banner incident has cast a cloud over that achievement, with the Scottish giant saying it was “deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.”

Rangers was also fined 4,500 euros ($4,900) for the throwing of objects and a further 8,000 euros ($8,650) for improper conduct of its players.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.