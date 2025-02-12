Romania’s Iohannis steps down, leaving caretaker president in charge until election rerun in spring

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After over a decade in office, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stepped down on Wednesday and has…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After over a decade in office, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stepped down on Wednesday and has been replaced by the senate president who will serve in an interim capacity until a new presidential election is held in spring.

Ilie Bolojan, a 55-year-old former mayor and leader of the center-right National Liberal Party, or PNL, will serve as acting president at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest until a successor is elected in a presidential race scheduled for May in the European Union and NATO member country.

“I am fully prepared … to assume this honorable position,” Bolojan said Tuesday evening as he vacated the PNL leadership position to assume the role of acting president. “I will do so with decency … working to maintain the stability of our country, ensuring our international partners that Romania is a reliable nation.”

Iohannis, 65, held the presidential role since 2014 and served the maximum of two five-year terms. He announced his resignation on Monday after far-right populist opposition groups — who hold about a third of seats in Parliament — sought his ouster via a motion in the legislature.

Although his presidency should have officially ended in December, Iohannis’ role was extended after the Constitutional Court annulled a presidential election two days before a Dec. 8 runoff. The court’s decision came after the far-right populist Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round, after which allegations of Russian interference and electoral violations emerged and plunged the country into turmoil.

Romania’s president has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy and judicial appointments. However, the role of acting president comes with limited powers.

New dates have been set to rerun the presidential vote with the first round scheduled for May 4. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the ballot, a runoff would be held two weeks later, on May 18.

It is not yet clear whether Georgescu will be able to participate in the new election.

