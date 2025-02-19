BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Wednesday heeded the call of activist agricultural organizations and the complaints of…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Wednesday heeded the call of activist agricultural organizations and the complaints of hard-right parties by proposing a vision for the future of farming and food production that aims to cut deep into the complicated rules designed to protect the environment.

The blueprint, which seek to better protect local production from what is seen as unfair global competition, come after a year which saw protests by disgruntled farmers using tractors to paralyze many European capitals as part of a campaign lionized by the far right in the runup to their successful showing in EU-wide elections last June.

Under the EU’s Vision for Agriculture and Food, the annual budget of some 50 billion euros ($50 billion) should be spread more equitably instead of the current system where around 80% of subsidies go to the richest 20% of the agrobusiness. “This is not fair,” said EU Farm Commissioner Christophe Hansen, who aims for more funds to got to small family farms and young people trying to establish themselves in the rapidly aging sector.

Even though agriculture in the 27-nation bloc is still a massive industrial business, farmers complain that reams of unnecessary rules keep them off the land and locked their office to meet the demands of bureaucracy.

Red tape was often seized by the far right over the past year to claim that it only fuels unrealistic EU climate goals that are the creation of elitist politicians who have lost any feeling for soil and land.

‘More farming, fewer forms’

The Commission said it will publish a legislative package to simplify current rules for the agricultural sector to reduce administrative burden for farmers.

“One prerequisite of competitiveness is less bureaucracy,” said Hansen, who noted it was a major driver of the farmer protests across the bloc. “Lighter and more agile policy is a must,” he said, adding: “More farming, fewer forms to fill in.”

Environmentalists, and many farmers, see the cutting of red tape as a relaxing of environmental rules that are necessary to protect the continent against climate change. Many climate activists also rue the fact that the bloc does not drastically steps away from a production which will continue to have a large bio industrial base with a vast meat footprint.

“EU farm policy pays massive amounts of public money to a model of farming that eats away at nature, rewards billionaire land-owners, puts small farms out of business and hollows out rural communities,” said Greenpeace farm policy director Marco Contiero. “This is the Commission’s tunnel vision on farming, unwilling to change course even as our food system crumbles.”

‘Stronger alignment of production standards’

Farmers have also criticized EU trade negotiators for striking deals with foreign nations in Asia and Latin America which they say allows them to import many foodstuffs containing substances deemed illegal in the EU and farm practices that are outlawed in the bloc.

Under the EU Vision project, the bloc “will pursue a stronger alignment of production standards applied to imported products, notably on pesticides and animal welfare.”

“As a principle, the most hazardous pesticides banned in the EU for health and environmental reasons should not be allowed back to the EU through imported products,” the EU said in a statement.

The blueprint on announced on Wednesday requires approval by member states before it can be put in practice.

