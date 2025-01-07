PGA Tour stays in Hawaii and Europe starts preparing for Ryder Cup

PGA Tour SONY OPEN Site: Honolulu. Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 72. Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566…

PGA Tour

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Grayson Murray.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won The Sentry.

Notes: Hideki Matsuyama will try to join Ernie Els in 2003 and Justin Thomas in 2017 as the only players to sweep the Hawaii swing. … The field features 37 players from the 59-man field that played on Maui in The Sentry last week. … Matsuyama is the only player from the top 10 in the world, and five others are playing who are among the top 20. … Grayson Murray won in a playoff last year. He died by suicide last May after the Colonial. … Florida State junior Luke Clanton received a sponsor exemption. He has four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in eight starts since last June. That includes a runner-up finish in the RSM Classic to close out the 2024 season. … Waialae is a dream for the players (and particularly the caddies) who are coming over from the steep climb of Kapalua last week. … Rikuya Hoshino and Jesper Svensson are the only two players in the field who earned PGA Tour cards by finishing in the top 10 in Europe.

Next week: The American Express.

European tour

TEAM CUP

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Abu Dhabi Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,648. Par: 72.

Prize money: None.

Television: Friday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10:30-11 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Continental Europe.

Race to Dubai leader: John Parry.

Last tournament: John Parry won the Mauritius Open.

Notes: Team Cup is matches between players from Continental Europe against players from Britain and Ireland. It’s an unofficial event to get prospective players ready for the Ryder Cup in September at Bethpage Black. … There is no prize money or Race to Dubai points at stake this week. … Francesco Molinari is captain of Continental Europe, while Justin Rose is captain for Britain and Ireland. … Six of the 20 players and captains from the 2023 edition wound up playing at Marco Simone. … Four players from last year’s Ryder Cup are playing in the Team Cup — Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tommy Fleetwood. … Hojgaard is joined by his twin brother, Rasmus, who has a PGA Tour card this year. … Nine players from England are on the Britain and Ireland team. The exception is Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland. … Continental Europe has five Danish players among the 10-man roster.

Next week: Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Korn Ferry Tour

BAHAMAS GOLF CLASSIC

Site: Nassau, Bahamas.

Course: Ocean Club GC at Atlantis. Yardage: 7,118. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Monday-Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Jeremy Paul.

2024 points leader: Matt McCarty.

Notes: The opening two tournaments in the Bahamas start Sunday and end Wednesday. … The field includes more than two dozen players who have won on the PGA Tour.

Next tournament: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Jan. 19-22.

LPGA Tour

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions on Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jeeno Thitikul.

Other tours

PGA Tour of Australasia: Webex Players Series Perth, Royal Fremantle GC, Perth, Australia. Defending champion: New event.

