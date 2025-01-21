European leaders at Davos vow to stick to Paris climate agreement despite Trump’s withdrawal

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — As expected, day two of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland witnessed strong responses to…

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — As expected, day two of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland witnessed strong responses to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, with European leaders stating in no uncertain terms that they will hold fort and remain a part of the global climate pact.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday: “Europe will stay the course, and keep working with all nations that want to protect nature and stop global warming.” She insisted that the 27-nation bloc will stick to the landmark Paris climate accord. “The Paris Agreement continues to be the best hope for all humanity,” she said.

The Paris accord is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) or, failing that, keeping temperatures at least well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.

Minutes before von der Leyen spoke, climate activists sprung a surprise and rare action inside the normally ultra-secure venue, unfurling a banner that read: “Tax the super-rich! Fund a just and green future.”

United Nation’s climate chief, Simon Stiell speaking at a panel looking ahead to this year’s upcoming climate talks in Brazil said the “door remains open” for the United States. “The world is undergoing an energy transition that is unstoppable. Last year alone, over $2 trillion was invested in the transition (to clean energy). And that compares to one trillion in fossil fuels,” he said

Stiell said that there is “crisis fatigue” in the world now. “The poly crisis environment that we’ve been in for the last few years, climate has been pushed down the crisis priority list,” he said. However, he said that regardless of political changes, “the science behind climate hasn’t changed. The impacts actually have changed in that they’re simply getting worse and worse.”

In a session at Davos that looked at Europe’s transition to clean energy, Alexander De Croo, Belgium’s prime minister responded to Trump’s decision saying, “I mean, the world is full of uncertainty after yesterday even more, and maybe tomorrow there might be even more uncertainty. Let’s please, as Europeans within the European Union, not add to the uncertainty by creating ambiguity on our goals.”

Business leaders at Davos chimed with the benefits of sticking to a global climate mandate. Jesper Brodin, chief executive officer of global furniture company, IKEA said: “For us, who have been on the bumpy train ride for a couple of years, we are discovering year by year how we actually not only can succeed to deliver to the Paris Agreement but actually how it benefits, business.”

Climate scientists and activists from the Global South were more critical of the U.S.’s withdrawal from the climate pact. “Globally, Trump’s decision undermines the collective fight against climate change at a time when unity and urgency are more critical than ever. The most tragic consequences, however, will be felt in developing countries,” said New Delhi-based Harjeet Singh, of the Fossil Fuels Non Proliferation Treaty These vulnerable nations and communities, which have contributed the least to global emissions, will bear the brunt of intensifying floods, rising seas, and crippling droughts.”

Speaking at Davos, Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All said, “We’re already collaborating at a scale where no one can stop, you know, not one country, not one leader making a decision. Because it’s just the right thing to do globally.”

China also expressed concern over the U.S. move to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: “Climate change is a common challenge facing mankind,” adding that “no country can be outside of it. No country can be immune to it.”

___ Sibi Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India.

___

Associated Press video journalist Helena Alves in Lisbon, Portugal and writer Chris Bodeen in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report. ___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.