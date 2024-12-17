Tiger Woods returns to PNC Championship with son Charlie. Europe ends the year in Mauritius

PGA Tour Champions PNC Championship Site: Orlando, Florida. Course: Ritz-Carlton GC Orlando. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72. Prize money: $1,085,00. Winner’s…

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Ritz-Carlton GC Orlando. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1,085,00. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Television: Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay), 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock-Tape Delay), 4-6 p.m. (NBC-Tape Delay); Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Notes: Tiger Woods plays for the first time since he missed the cut in the British Open in July, competing for the fifth straight year with his son Charlie. … The tournament is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Champions, allowing players to use a golf cart if they want. … The 36-hole competition pairs a winner of a major championship or The Players Championship with a family member. … Two LPGA major champions are in the field. Annika Sorenstam is playing with her son Will, and Nelly Korda is playing with her father, former Grand Slam tennis champion Petr Korda. … Newcomers to the tournament include Fred Couples and his stepson Hunter Hannemann, and Trevor Immelman playing his son Jacob. … Bernhard Langer won last year with his son Jason. Langer has won three times with Jason and two times with son Stefan. … Steve Stricker is playing with his daughter Izzi.

European tour and Sunshine Tour

AFRASIA BANK MAURITIUS OPEN

Site: Grand Baie, Mauritius.

Course: Mont Choisy Le Golf. Yardage: 7,051. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-6 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Louis Oosthuizen.

Race to Dubai leader: Johannes Veerman.

Last week: Shaun Norris won the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the calendar year on the European tour. Mauritius is on the other side of Madagascar off the eastern coast of Africa. … The field does not have anyone from the top 100 in the world ranking. Antoine Rozner, who won in Mauritius in 2023, is the highest-ranked player at No. 145. … The tournament dates to 2015 on the European tour schedule. … Former British Amateur champion Christo Lambrecht, who turned pro this summer and played the Korn Ferry Tour, is in the field. … Marcus Kinhult is playing a week after closing with a 74 to lose the final-round lead in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. … Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe is in the field. He was relegated from the LIV Golf League and failed to earn his spot back in the LIV Promotions event last week in Saudi Arabia. … Nicolas Colsaerts regained his European tour card after a runner-up finish in the Dunhill Links in October.

Next tournament: Team Cup on Jan. 10-12.

