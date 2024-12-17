Pirates demand $10 million in ransom after hijacking Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 captives

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The pirates who hijacked a Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 crew off the northeastern coast of…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The pirates who hijacked a Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 crew off the northeastern coast of Somalia last month are demanding $10 million in ransom, according to a Somali official.

The hijackers also shared photos on social media of their captives surrounded by armed men on the ship’s deck.

The vessel was hijacked in late November and taken to Xaafuun district in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, where it is being held along with the captives. The ship’s security guards later joined forces with the armed men from the coastal region.

A Somali government official said the vessel was issued with a fishing license by Puntland in 2020, but the license had expired.

The official spoke on Sunday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter. He did not elaborate on the ransom demand.

The European Union’s anti-piracy naval force, Eunavfor Atalanta, last week classified the incident as “robbery at sea”.

The hijacking underscores the persistent challenges of maritime security in Somalia’s waters. Somalia has for years been blighted by piracy, which peaked in 2011, when the United Nations says more than 160 attacks were recorded off the Somali coast.

Incidents have declined drastically since then, however, largely due to the presence of American and allied navies in international waters.

