FIFPRO against FIFA’s temporary changes to transfer rules

ZURICH (AP) — The world soccer players’ union disagreed with FIFA’s temporary changes to transfer rules on Monday following the landmark Lassana Diarra judgement.

Former France international Diarra challenged FIFA ‘s rules due to a dispute with a club dating to 2014, and the European Court of Justice ruled in October that some rules were contrary to European Union law because they restricted freedom of movement and were anti-competitive.

FIFA then opened a “global dialogue” and on Monday published interim amendments which take effect in time for the January transfer window. They “strike a balanced compromise,” FIFA said in a statement.

But global players’ union FIFPRO was against the changes, and accused FIFA of failing to reach consensus.

“Following Lassana Diarra’s successful challenge against the legality of Article 17 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, FIFPRO informed FIFA of the conditions under which it could negotiate the amendments to the regulations to reflect the ruling,” a union statement said.

“Until now, we have been unable to reach a consensus. We do not agree with the temporary measures announced by FIFA which have been introduced without a proper collective bargaining process.

“The measures do not provide legal certainty to professional footballers and do not reflect the judgement by the European Court of Justice.”

FIFA said there was “a clear understanding” between all parties that the interim measures have no impact on ongoing discussions over long-term amendments to the rules, and introduced interim changes to offer stability and certainty for the upcoming transfer window.

“FIFA looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with key stakeholders as part of the global dialogue launched in October with the objective of developing a robust, transparent, non-discriminatory, objective and proportionate regulatory framework that will apply uniformly to professional football at a global level,” it said in a statement.

FIFA legal director Emilio Garcia Silvero posted on X on Monday saying the next goal was to have “a permanent framework that fully aligns with the ECJ’s views & has the support of all parties before July 2025.”

Diarra took his case to the ECJ after he sued FIFA for damages in the Belgian courts. Diarra cited FIFA rules for the collapse of a move to Belgian club Charleroi after the termination of his contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014.

