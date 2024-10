BEIJING (AP) — China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese…

BEIJING (AP) — China imposes provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.