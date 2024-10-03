Albanian opposition MPs try to disrupt Parliament to protest a colleague’s imprisonment

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers on Thursday protested in Parliament, burning effigies and clashing with bodyguards, after one…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers on Thursday protested in Parliament, burning effigies and clashing with bodyguards, after one of their colleagues was convicted of slander and imprisoned.

The conservative Democrat lawmakers, who had called for a boycott of Thursday’s session, tried to block their colleagues from the governing Socialist Party from entering the chamber.

They were protesting the imprisonment of Ervin Salianji, who in 2018 demanded the resignation of the then-interior minister over allegations of his brother’s illegal activity that later proved to be fabricated.

Salianji, who began serving a one-year sentence last week, has appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The Democrats on Monday disrupted a Parliamentary session, saying Salianji’s conviction was politically motivated and calling for protests in the capital, Tirana, starting next week. Twenty-four Democrats were punished for the protest with suspensions of 10 to 60 days.

On Thursday the Democrats scuffled with bodyguards and burnt four of the governing Socialists in effigy, including Prime Minister Edi Rama and Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj.

After failing to enter the hall, the opposition lawmakers ended their protest and soon after, their Socialist counterparts concluded the session and left.

The opposition has called for a national protest next Monday in Tirana, urging its supporters to take part in civil disobedience.

The Democrats have long accused Rama’s Socialists of usurping power, including the judiciary, and have staged violent protests against the government since 2013.

Separately, Rama is undergoing surgery for an inguinal hernia at the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center, where he is expected to spend the night, his office said Thursday.

Rama, 60, has led the Socialists since 2005 and is now in his third term as prime minister, serving in the role since 2013.

Albania holds parliamentary election next year.

The European Union and the United States have urged the opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence will not help the country integrate into the European bloc.

In 2020, the EU decided to launch full membership negotiations with Albania, and later this month Tirana will start discussions with the bloc on how it aligns with the rule of law, functioning of democratic institutions and fight against corruption.

