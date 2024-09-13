Solheim Cup Results

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Gainesville, Va. Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72 United States 6, Europe 2 Friday Fourballs United…

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Va.

Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72

United States 6, Europe 2

Friday

Fourballs

United States 3, Europe 1

Nelly Korda and Megan Khang, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, 6 and 4.

Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson, United States, 6 and 5.

Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, Europe, 3 and 2.

Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Charley Hull, Europe, 5 and 4.

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, 3 and 2.

Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, 3 and 2.

Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 up.

Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 3 and 2.

