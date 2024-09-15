Solheim Cup Results

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Va.
Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72.
United States 15 1/2, Europe 12 1/2
SUNDAY
Singles
Europe 6 1/2, United States 5 1/2
Charley Hull, Europe, def. Nelly Korda, United States, 6 and 4.
Megan Khang, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5.
Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Alison Lee, United States, 4 and 3.
Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 4 and 3.
Rose Zhang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 6 and 4.
Esther Henseleit, Europe, halved with Andrea Lee, United States.
Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson, United States, 1 up.
Maja Stark, Europe, halved with Lauren Coughlin, United States.
Albane Valenzuela, Europe, halved with Lilia Vu, United States.
Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 1 up.
Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.
Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.
SATURDAY
Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2
Alison Lee and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.
Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Celine Boutier, Europe, 6 and 4.
Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson, United States, 2 and 1.
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 up.
Foursomes
Europe 2, United States 2
Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 1 up.
Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Maja Stark and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 3.
Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 4 and 3.
FRIDAY
Fourballs
United States 3, Europe 1
Nelly Korda and Megan Khang, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, 6 and 4.
Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson, United States, 6 and 5.
Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, Europe, 3 and 2.
Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Charley Hull, Europe, 5 and 4.
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, 3 and 2.
Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, 3 and 2.
Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 up.
Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 3 and 2.
