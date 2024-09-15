Solheim Cup Results

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Gainesville, Va. Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72. United States 15 1/2, Europe 12 1/2 SUNDAY…

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Va.

Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72.

United States 15 1/2, Europe 12 1/2

SUNDAY

Singles

Europe 6 1/2, United States 5 1/2

Charley Hull, Europe, def. Nelly Korda, United States, 6 and 4.

Megan Khang, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5.

Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Alison Lee, United States, 4 and 3.

Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 4 and 3.

Rose Zhang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 6 and 4.

Esther Henseleit, Europe, halved with Andrea Lee, United States.

Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson, United States, 1 up.

Maja Stark, Europe, halved with Lauren Coughlin, United States.

Albane Valenzuela, Europe, halved with Lilia Vu, United States.

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 1 up.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.

Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.

SATURDAY

Fourballs

Europe 2, United States 2

Alison Lee and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.

Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Celine Boutier, Europe, 6 and 4.

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson, United States, 2 and 1.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 up.

Foursomes

Europe 2, United States 2

Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 1 up.

Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Maja Stark and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 3.

Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 4 and 3.

FRIDAY

Fourballs

United States 3, Europe 1

Nelly Korda and Megan Khang, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, 6 and 4.

Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson, United States, 6 and 5.

Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, Europe, 3 and 2.

Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Charley Hull, Europe, 5 and 4.

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit, Europe, 3 and 2.

Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Albane Valenzuela and Celine Boutier, Europe, 3 and 2.

Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 up.

Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, def. Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 3 and 2.

