Solheim Cup Results

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Va.
Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72.
United States 10, Europe 6
Saturday
Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2
Alison Lee and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.
Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Celine Boutier, Europe, 6 and 4.
Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson, United States, 2 and 1.
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 up.
Foursomes
Europe 2, United States 2
Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 1 up.
Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Maja Stark and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 3.
Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 4 and 3.
