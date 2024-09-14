Solheim Cup Results

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Gainesville, Va. Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72. United States 10, Europe 6 Saturday Fourballs Europe…

At Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Va.

Yardage: 6,706. Par: 72.

United States 10, Europe 6

Saturday

Fourballs

Europe 2, United States 2

Alison Lee and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.

Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Linn Grant and Celine Boutier, Europe, 6 and 4.

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson, United States, 2 and 1.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 up.

Foursomes

Europe 2, United States 2

Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 1 up.

Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull, Europe, def. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin, United States, def. Maja Stark and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 3.

Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 4 and 3.

