Europe stages its flagship tournament as LIV Golf concludes season with team event in Dallas

European Tour BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Virginia Water, England. Course: Wentworth Club (West). Yardage: 7,267. Par: 72. Prize money: $9…

European Tour

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Virginia Water, England.

Course: Wentworth Club (West). Yardage: 7,267. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryan Fox.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rasmus Hojgaard won the Irish Open.

Notes: This has been the European tour’s flagship event since 1990. … Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre lead a field that features 15 of the top 50 in the world ranking. … The tournament offers 10 spots to PGA Tour players who finished in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup. Only six accepted, a group that includes Byeong Hun An, Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati and Mark Hubbard. … Sepp Straka is in the field through a Ryder Cup category. … Billy Horschel returns to Wentworth. Horschel and Arnold Palmer are the only American winners of the tournament. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing for the second straight week. He is a two-time winner of the BMW PGA Championship. … An, Kim and Adam Scott are the three Presidents Cup players in the field. … McIlroy has gone 10 years since he last won at Wentworth. He was runner-up in 2018 and 2022.

Next tournament: Dunhill Links Championship on Oct. 3-6.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Maineville, Ohio.

Course: TPC River’s Bend. Yardage: 6,705. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Haeran Ryu won the FM Championship.

Notes: Twelve players from the Solheim Cup last week are in the field, eight of them from Europe. The four Americans are Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson and Andrea Lee. … The tournament is in its third year. … Kenwood Country Club, which hosted the first two events, is going under course improvements this year. … Zhang (4-0-0) was among three Americans who didn’t lose a match last week. The others were Lauren Coughlin (3-0-1) and Megan Khang (3-0-0). … Ally Ewing (US) and Linn Grant (Europe) were the only players who didn’t register a point in the Solheim Cup. … Ewing, who won the inaugural tournament two years ago, is not in the field. … Lydia Ko plays for the first time since she won the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews. … Korda has a 1,300-point lead in the Race to CME Globe over Ayaka Furue of Japan.

Next week: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP DALLAS

Site: Carrollton, Texas.

Course: Maridoe GC. Yardage: 7,535. Par: 72.

Prize money: $50 million. Winning team’s share: $14 million.

Television: Friday, 1-6 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (The CW Network).

Defending champion: Crushers.

Points champion: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Chicago.

Notes: The final event of the LIV Golf League is a team competition among the top 13 teams. The winning team gets 60% of the $14 million, and each player gets $1.4 million. … The Crushers are the top seed, followed by Legion 13 and Ripper. They all receive a bye into the semifinals on Saturday. … Each contest consists of two singles matches and one foursomes match. It takes two points to advance. The highest-seeded teams in the semifinals get to choose their opponent. … The final round is for the four remaining teams to compete over stroke play with every score counting. … Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford played as wild cards this year and are not eligible for the team championship. … Jon Rahm won the individual title, following Talor Gooch (2023) and Dustin Johnson (2022). … The Crushers led by Bryson DeChambeau won last year in Miami.

Next week: End of season.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill (Yardage: 7,025. Par: 72).

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thongchai Jaidee.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Sanford International.

Notes: The field is led by Ernie Els, who continues to lead the Charles Schwab Cup race in a tight battle with Stephen Ames. … Steve Stricker moved to No. 5 in the Schwab Cup with his first victory of the year in the Sanford International. … The tournament pairs a First Tee participant with a PGA Tour Champions player at Pebble Beach and Spyglass. They also have amateur partners. The First Tee players compete for the male/female pro-junior title. … For the fourth straight year, the field will include a player from the First Tee in Morocco. … Bernhard Langer has finished second and third in his last two PGA Tour Champions starts. … Stricker became the first player to win a tournament three straight times on the PGA Tour Champions (Sanford International) and the PGA Tour (John Deere Classic). … The field includes Mark O’Meara, a five-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Next tournament: Constellation Furyk & Friends on Oct 4-6.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OPEN

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlet). Yardage: 7,422 Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Norman Xiong.

Points leader: Matt McCarty.

Last week: Paul Peterson won the Simmons Bank Open.

Next tournament: Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Oct. 3-6.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

PGA Tour

Last week: Patton Kizzire won the Procore Championship.

Next week: Presidents Cup.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Ark. Defending champion: Natasha Andrea Oon. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Arima Royal GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Tomoharu Otsuki. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort, Jesus Pobre, Spain. Defending champion: Nuria Iturrioz. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge Open, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy. Previous winner: Matteo Manassero, Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Sishen, Sishen GC, Northern Cape, South Africa. Defending champion: Kyle Barker. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Akie Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Daebo Haus D Open, Seowon Valley GC, Paju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ju Young Pak. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Winston Golf Senior Open, Winston Open Course, Vorbeck, Germany. Defending champion: Scott Hend. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.