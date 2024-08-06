Europe overhauls Ryder Cup qualifying to create single points list

Europe overhauled its Ryder Cup qualifying criteria Monday for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black, creating a single points list…

Europe overhauled its Ryder Cup qualifying criteria Monday for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black, creating a single points list for the leading six players that gives them a chance to earn points at PGA Tour events.

The previous system allowed for three players to qualify through world ranking points earned a year out from the matches, and three players from Race to Dubai points earned at European tour events.

Europeans previously could only earn world ranking points at PGA Tour events.

Players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, can earn points primarily at the majors. They also would be available for the six captain’s picks provided they remain European tour members by paying fines to play LIV events.

The change was ratified by the European tour’s tournament committee.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this point and everything is now focused on doing all we can to retain the trophy in New York next September,” said Luke Donald, who returns as European captain after leading his side to a strong victory at Marco Simone in Italy last year.

The six automatic qualifiers will come from one list. A total of 5,000 points will be distributed at the majors; 3,000 points at The Players Championships, the PGA Tour’s signature events and the FedEx Cup playoff events: and 2,000 points from the European tour’s Rolex Series events and regular PGA Tour events.

There also will be 1,500 points for the Europe’s “Back 9” series of events, and 1,000 points at smaller events on the European tour and opposite-field events on the PGA Tour.

Qualifying begins Aug. 29 with the British Masters — which starts a series of tournaments in the “Back 9” swing, meaning the European tour will be the only place players can earn points until the start of 2025.

The points list ends on Aug. 24 at a tournament to be announced. The European tour is not expected to release the full 2025 schedule until next month.

One element that stayed unchanged was not awarding points to any tournament that is held opposite a Rolex Series event, except for the PGA Tour’s event held opposite the Scottish Open, which has room for European tour players.

The Zurich Classic team event on the PGA Tour, won last year by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, will count 50% for each player on the team provided they both are European.

“This is a major milestone moment in our journey to the 2025 Ryder Cup,” said Guy Kinnings, the CEO of the European tour. “This is without question a much cleaner and simpler qualification system than the ones utilized in previous years.”

Keegan Bradley is the U.S. captain for the 2025 matches. The Americans also have six automatic qualifiers based on a formula derived from money earned at PGA Tour events.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.