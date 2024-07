FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation falls slightly to 2.5% in Europe in June, remains stuck above levels favored by central…

Listen now to WTOP News

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation falls slightly to 2.5% in Europe in June, remains stuck above levels favored by central bank.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.