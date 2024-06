BRUSSELS (AP) — EU court orders Hungary to pay 200 million euros fine, plus extra 1M euros per day for…

Listen now to WTOP News

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU court orders Hungary to pay 200 million euros fine, plus extra 1M euros per day for failure to apply asylum policies.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.