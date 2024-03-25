Live Radio
2025 European gymnastics champs won’t be in Israel; bidding reopened

The Associated Press

March 25, 2024, 1:07 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The 2025 European gymnastics championships will not be staged in Tel Aviv as scheduled because of Israel’s war with Hamas.

The governing body of gymnastics in Europe announced the decision on Monday “due to the current situation in Israel” and said it was reopening the bidding process for a host.

Member federations have a month to submit their bids.

“We acknowledge the efforts done by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation, the excellent host of several European Championships in the past eight years,” European Gymnastics added in a brief statement.

“The executive committee welcomes a bid for later editions.”

