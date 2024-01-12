AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Jan. 5-11, 2024
Greek Orthodox faithful celebrate Epiphany in Istanbul, farmers rally with hundreds of tractors protesting against the government’s austerity plans in Germany, and women gather in Jos, Nigeria, to commemorate the victims of a Christmas Eve attack, where more than 140 people were killed by gunmen in remote villages.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Jerome Delay in South Africa.
