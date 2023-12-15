AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 8-14, 2023
Kenyans celebrated their Independence Day in Nairobi, people participated in the annual Christmas run in Vilinus, and Donald Tusk was installed as the new prime minister of Poland in Warsaw. In the world of sports, athletes competed in the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by photographer Andreea Alexandru in Bucharest.
