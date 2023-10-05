VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Europe News » 4 workers are dead…

4 workers are dead after scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft at a building site in Germany

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Four Bulgarian construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg on Monday and another suffered life-threatening injuries, German authorities said.

There was no immediate word on why the scaffolding collapsed from the eighth floor, German news agency dpa reported.

Officials initially reported that five people died. The fire service said there was no longer anyone missing.

Recovery workers spent hours sifting through and removing debris piled up over several floors. The city government said the victims were Bulgarian nationals.

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city’s HafenCity district on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up