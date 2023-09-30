Ryder Cup at a glance

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — A brief look at the Ryder Cup matches Saturday at Marco Simone (all times EDT):…

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — A brief look at the Ryder Cup matches Saturday at Marco Simone (all times EDT):

THE SCORE: Europe 10 1/2, United States 5 1/2

THE HISTORY: No team has ever rallied from more than four points behind going into the 12 singles matches in Ryder Cup history.

THE BLOWOUT: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg needed only 11 holes to beat Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in foursomes. The 9-and-7 victory was the largest margin of an 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

THE COMEBACK: Patrick Cantlay birdied the last three holes, the final one from 45 feet, to lead he and Wyndham Clark to a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in the final match of the day.

THE HARD FEELINGS: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy took issue with Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, for allegedly celebrating in McIlroy’s line as he was lining up a birdie putt to potentially halve the match.

WELL-TESTED: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa are the only players who will compete in all five matches this week.

WELL-RESTED: Rickie Fowler did not play a match Saturday and has played only one for the week. He was one of Zach Johnson’s wild-card picks.

NOTEWORTHY: Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the opening singles match. They played each other two years ago Whistling Straits, where Scheffler birdied the first four holes and went on to win.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Listen, we are in a great position, five points ahead going into the singles at home. I like where we are.” — European captain Luke Donald:

TELEVISION: Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).

