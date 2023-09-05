EU reshuffles Commission as antitrust chief Vestager vies for bloc’s top banking job

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Commission is reshuffling more of its top management because antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager of…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Commission is reshuffling more of its top management because antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager of Denmark is seeking to become the president of the European Investment Bank.

Vestager is the second Commission vice president in as many months to seek a new professional challenge. EU climate chief Frans Timmermans left his job on the EU’s executive body to lead a united left front in the Dutch November elections in an attempt to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Since there will be wholesale changes in the EU’s Commission after the European Parliament elections in June 2024, several commissioners are leaving ahead of time when an opening that better suits their taste emerges.

Vestager said she would take unpaid leave until a decision on the banking job is made, likely later this month. The EIB is the EU’s banking arm and has been increasingly involved in investments in sustainable climate initiatives and financially propping up the efforts of Ukraine to fight off the invasion of Russia.

During her absence, her competition portfolio will be taken up by Belgian Commissioner Didier Reynders and digital issues will move to Czech Commissioner Vera Jourova.

