How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/23/2023

Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six.

The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite also fell.

Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world. Treasury yields sank as investors sought safer places for their money.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.8%, to 4,348.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.6%, to 33,727.43.

The Nasdaq composite fell 138.09 points, or 1% to 13,492.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.4%, to 1,821.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.26 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 571.69 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 197.06 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 53.83 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.83 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 580.18 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,026.03 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.39 points, or 3.4%.

