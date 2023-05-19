Live Radio
Lyon beats Monaco to move within striking distance of Europe

The Associated Press

May 19, 2023, 5:15 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lyon defeating fourth-placed Monaco 3-1 and moved within striking distance of the French league spots for Europe on Friday.

Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon after Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco ahead by converting a penalty 70 seconds in.

Lyon moved one point behind fifth-placed Lille and France’s Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Monaco has the Europa League spot.

