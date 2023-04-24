Dutch club AZ routs Hajduk 5-0 to win UEFA Youth League

GENEVA (AP) — Unheralded Dutch club AZ Alkmaar is a European champion for the first time after outclassing Hajduk Split…

GENEVA (AP) — Unheralded Dutch club AZ Alkmaar is a European champion for the first time after outclassing Hajduk Split 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday.

AZ earned Europe’s premier youth title with another dominating win in the knockout rounds: Real Madrid was previously beaten 4-0, Barcelona by 3-0 and Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0.

A penalty converted in the 45th minute by 17-year-old Ghanaian winger Jayden Addai rewarded AZ for being the most ambitious team in the first half.

Three goals in a nine-minute spell from the 70th sealed the title. Ernest Poku slotted a pair of right-foot shots. Substitute Mexx Meerdink then also scored twice.

The final paired two clubs whose men’s teams are currently ranked No. 37 and No. 153 by UEFA for results in European competitions over the past five seasons.

Hajduk also eliminated a series of favored opponents from wealthy clubs — Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan – to reach a first European final for the Croatian club.

About 4,000 Hajduk fans filled one noisy end of Stade de Genève, setting off loud fireworks and red flares.

AZ made its reputation in Europe reaching the UEFA Cup final in 1981, losing to Ipswich. It will play next month in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League, against West Ham. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.