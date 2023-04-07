TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 2:43 AM

MARCH 31-APRIL 6, 2023

From protests against raising the retirement age in France, to Premier League football in England and Holy Week celebrations across Europe and Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

