MATCHDAY: Lyon visits Chelsea in Women’s Champions League QF

A look at what’s happening in Europe on Thursday:

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS

Defending champion Lyon travels to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, trying to overcome a 1-0 deficit. The London club said more than 13,000 tickets have been sold, surpassing Chelsea women’s previous record for a Champions League home match. Chelsea is trying to become only the second team to defeat the holders over two legs in the competition since 2015. Wolfsburg has a 1-0 lead over Paris Saint-Germain in Thursday’s other game. PSG will be without the suspended Élisa de Almeida and defenders Paulina Dudek and Amanda Ilestedt, who are out injured.

