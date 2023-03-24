MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 3:40 AM

MARCH 17-23, 2023

From Cyclone Freddy’s devastating impact in Malawi and protests in France against raising the retirement age, to fans celebrating with flares at a Premier League match in England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, AP chief photographer in Berlin.

