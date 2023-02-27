Live Radio
MATCHDAY: Another EPL team set to fall in FA Cup

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 5:13 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Another Premier League club will be eliminated from the FA Cup when Fulham takes on Leeds in the fifth round. The competition has already seen a host of top-flight teams go out, including league leader Arsenal and cup holder Liverpool. One team that will expect to advance to the quarterfinals is Manchester City, which travels to second-division Bristol City. Elsewhere, Leicester hosts Blackburn and Brighton is at Stoke.

ITALY

Despite a 15-point penalty, Juventus still might qualify for Europe. The Bianconeri enter the derby against Torino in eighth place in Serie A and nine points below the Conference League spot. Fourth-placed Roma visits last-placed Cremonese, which is still winless.

FRANCE

Lyon hosts Grenoble in the first quarterfinal of the French Cup.

