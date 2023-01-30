Live Radio
Eyeing Europe, Udinese draws with Verona 1-1 in Serie A

The Associated Press

January 30, 2023, 4:42 PM

ROME (AP) — Udinese climbed closer to the Europe spots in Serie A after drawing with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1 on Monday.

Lazar Samardzic equalized midway through the first half for Udinese following an own goal from Rodrigo Becao.

Seventh-placed Udinese moved within eight points of sixth-placed Roma, which holds the Italian league’s Conference League spot.

Verona moved within five points of safety and 17th-placed Spezia.

