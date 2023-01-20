UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 2:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAN 13-19, 2023

From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up