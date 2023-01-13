SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:08 AM

Jan 6- Jan. 12, 2023

A week in which Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, and Orthodox Christians celebrated Epiphany in Greece and Lithuania. A boy suffering from cholera receives treatment in Malawi, and a look at life in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that winter is shrouded in uninterrupted darkness.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens photographer Petros Giannakouris.

