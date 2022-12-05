Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 5:08 AM

Through Dec. 4
Pos Player, Country Years G
1. Miroslav Klose, Germany 2002-14 16
2. Ronaldo, Brazil 1998-06 15
3. Gerd Müller, West Germany 1970-74 14
4. Just Fontaine, France 1958 13
5. Pelé, Brazil 1958-70 12
6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary 1954 11
6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany 1990-98 11
8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany 1954-58 10
8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru 1970-78 10
8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland 1974-82 10
8. Gary Lineker, England 1986-90 10
8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina 1994-02 10
8. Thomas Müller, Germany 2010-22 10
14. Vavá, Brazil 1958-62 9
14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany 1958-70 9
14. Eusébio, Portugal 1966 9
14. Jairzinho, Brazil 1970-74 9
14. Paolo Rossi, Italy 1978-82 9
14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ. 1978-86 9
14. Roberto Baggio, Italy 1986-98 9
14. Christian Vieri, Italy 1998-02 9
14. David Villa, Spain 2006-14 9
14. Lionel Messi, Argentina 2006-22 9
14. Kylian Mbappé, France 2018-22 9
25. Ademir, Brazil 1950 8
25. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina 1930 8
25. Leonidas, Brazil 1930-38 8
25. Diego Maradona, Argentina 1982-94 8
25. Rudi Völler, Germany 1986-94 8
25. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay 1950-54 8
25. Rivaldo, Brazil 1998-02 8
25. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal 2006-22 8
33. Gyula Zsengellér, Hungary 1938 7
33. Hans Schäfer, West Germany 1954-58 7
33. Johnny Rep, Netherlands 1974-78 7
33. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland 1974-78 7
33. Careca, Brazil 1986-90 7
33. Lajos Tichy, Hungary 1958-62 7
33. Luis Suárez, Uruguay 2010-22 7
33. Harry Kane, England 2018-22 7
41. Oldrich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia 1934-38 6
41. Josef Hugi, Switzerland 1954 6
41. Max Morlock, West Germany 1954 6
41. Erich Probst, Austria 1954 6
41. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 1958-62 6
41. Helmut Haller, West Germany 1962-70 6
41. Rivellino, Brazil 1970-74 6
41. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands 1974-78 6
41. Mario Kempes, Argentina 1978 6
41. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland 1978-82 6
41. Lothar Matthäus, Germany 1986-98 6
41. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 1990 6
41. Oleg Salenko, Russia 1994 6
41. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands 1994-98 6
41. Bebeto, Brazil 1994-98 6
41. Davor uker, Croatia 1998-02 6
41. Thiery Henry, France 1998-10 6
41. Diego Forlán, Uruguay 2002-14 6
41. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 2006-14 6
41. Arjen Robben, Netherlands 2006-14 6
41. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands 2006-14 6
41. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana 2006-14 6
41. James Rodríguez, Colombia 2014-18 6
41. Neymar, Brazil 2014-22 6

