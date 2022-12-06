Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 4:00 PM

Switzerland 0 1 1
Portugal 2 4 6

First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd.

Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2.

Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Yellow Cards_Schar, Switzerland, 43rd; Comert, Switzerland, 59th.

Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

A_83,720.

