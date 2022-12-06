Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

Switzerland 0 1 — 1 Portugal 2 4 — 6 First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe,…

Switzerland 0 1 — 1 Portugal 2 4 — 6

First Half_1, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 17th minute; 2, Portugal, Pepe, (Fernandes), 33rd.

Second Half_3, Portugal, Ramos, (Dalot), 51st; 4, Portugal, Guerreiro, (Ramos), 55th; 5, Switzerland, Akanji, 58th; 6, Portugal, Ramos, (Felix), 67th; 7, Portugal, Leao, (Guerreiro), 90th+2.

Goalies_Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Yellow Cards_Schar, Switzerland, 43rd; Comert, Switzerland, 59th.

Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

A_83,720.

