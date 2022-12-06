Home » Europe News » Croatian warplane crashes during…

Croatian warplane crashes during training flight

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 12:14 PM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Both pilots safely ejected from a MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed during a training flight, Croatian officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred in an uninhabited forest area in the northeast of the country around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT). One pilot suffered undisclosed injuries, officials said.

NATO and EU member Croatia has an ageing fleet of some 12 Soviet-made MiG-21s that are due to be replaced with a squadron of French-made Rafale fighter jets.

The delivery of the Rafale jets is expected to begin in late 2024 with a first batch of eight and a second batch of four in early 2025.

