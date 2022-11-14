World Cup Yearly Scoring Leaders

|Year Player, Country
|G
|2018 Harry Kane, England
|6
|2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia
|6
|2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay
|5
|2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany
|5
|2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands
|5
|2010 David Villa, Spain
|5
|2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany
|5
|2002 Ronaldo, Brazil
|8
|1998 Davor Suker, Croatia
|6
|1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria
|6
|1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia
|6
|1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
|6
|1986 Gary Lineker, England
|6
|1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy
|6
|1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina
|6
|1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland
|7
|1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany
|10
|1966 Eusebio, Portugal
|9
|1962 Garricha, Brazil
|4
|1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union
|4
|1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile
|4
|1962 Vava, Brazil
|4
|1962 Florian Albert, Hungary
|4
|1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia
|4
|1958 Just Fontaine, France
|13
|1950 Ademir, Brazil
|8
|1938 Leonidas, Brazil
|8
|1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia
|5
|1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina
|8
