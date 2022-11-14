World Cup Yearly Scoring Leaders

Year Player, Country G 2018 Harry Kane, England 6 2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia 6 2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay 5 2010…

Year Player, Country G 2018 Harry Kane, England 6 2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia 6 2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay 5 2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany 5 2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 5 2010 David Villa, Spain 5 2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany 5 2002 Ronaldo, Brazil 8 1998 Davor Suker, Croatia 6 1994 Hristo Stoitchkov, Bulgaria 6 1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia 6 1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 6 1986 Gary Lineker, England 6 1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy 6 1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina 6 1974 Gregorz Lato, Poland 7 1970 Gerd Mueller, Germany 10 1966 Eusebio, Portugal 9 1962 Garricha, Brazil 4 1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 4 1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile 4 1962 Vava, Brazil 4 1962 Florian Albert, Hungary 4 1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia 4 1958 Just Fontaine, France 13 1950 Ademir, Brazil 8 1938 Leonidas, Brazil 8 1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia 5 1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina 8

