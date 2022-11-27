World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

|Pos Player, Country
|Years
|G
|1. Miroslav Klose, Germany
|2002-14
|16
|2. Ronaldo, Brazil
|1998-06
|15
|3. Gerd Müller, West Germany
|1970-74
|14
|4. Just Fontaine, France
|1958
|13
|5. Pelé, Brazil
|1958-70
|12
|6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary
|1954
|11
|6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany
|1990-98
|11
|8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany
|1954-58
|10
|8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru
|1970-78
|10
|8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland
|1974-82
|10
|8. Gary Lineker, England
|1986-90
|10
|8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina
|1994-02
|10
|8. Thomas Müller, Germany
|2010-18
|10
|14. Vavá, Brazil
|1958-62
|9
|14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany
|1958-70
|9
|14. Eusébio, Portugal
|1966
|9
|14. Jairzinho, Brazil
|1970-74
|9
|14. Paolo Rossi, Italy
|1978-82
|9
|14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ.
|1978-86
|9
|14. Roberto Baggio, Italy
|1986-98
|9
|14. Christian Vieri, Italy
|1998-02
|9
|14. David Villa, Spain
|2006-14
|9
|23. Ademir, Brazil
|1950
|8
|23. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina
|1930
|8
|23. Leonidas, Brazil
|1930-38
|8
|23. Diego Maradona, Argentina
|1982-94
|8
|23. Rudi Völler, Germany
|1986-94
|8
|23. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay
|1950-54
|8
|23. Rivaldo, Brazil
|1998-02
|8
|23. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
|2006-22
|8
|23. Lionel Messi, Argentina
|2006-22
|8
|32. Gyula Zsengeller, Hungary
|1938
|7
|32. Hans Schäfer, West Germany
|1954-58
|7
|32. Johnny Rep, Netherlands
|1974-78
|7
|32. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland
|1974-78
|7
|32. Careca, Brazil
|1986-90
|7
|32. Lajos Tichy, Hungary
|1958-62
|7
|32. Luis Suárez, Uruguay
|2010-22
|7
|39. Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovakia
|1934-38
|6
|39. Josef Hugi, Switzerland
|1954
|6
|39. Max Morlock, West Germany
|1954
|6
|39. Erich Probst, Austria
|1954
|6
|39. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union
|1958-62
|6
|39. Helmut Haller, West Germany
|1962-70
|6
|39. Rivellino, Brazil
|1970-74
|6
|39. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands
|1974-78
|6
|39. Mario Kempes, Argentina
|1978
|6
|39. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland
|1978-82
|6
|39. Lothar Matthäus, Germany
|1986-98
|6
|39. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
|1990
|6
|39. Oleg Salenko, Russia
|1994
|6
|39. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands
|1994-98
|6
|39. Bebeto, Brazil
|1994-98
|6
|39. Davor Suker, Croatia
|1998-02
|6
|39. Thiery Henry, France
|1998-10
|6
|39. Diego Forlán, Uruguay
|2002-14
|6
|39. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|39. Arjen Robben, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|39. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands
|2006-14
|6
|39. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana
|2006-14
|6
|39. James Rodríguez, Colombia
|2014-18
|6
|39. Neymar, Brazil
|2014-18
|6
|39. Harry Kane, England
|2018
|6
