World Cup Career Scoring Leaders

Pos Player, Country Years G 1. Miroslav Klose, Germany 2002-14 16 2. Ronaldo, Brazil 1998-06 15 3. Gerd Müller, West…

Pos Player, Country Years G 1. Miroslav Klose, Germany 2002-14 16 2. Ronaldo, Brazil 1998-06 15 3. Gerd Müller, West Germany 1970-74 14 4. Just Fontaine, France 1958 13 5. Pelé, Brazil 1958-70 12 6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary 1954 11 6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany 1990-98 11 8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany 1954-58 10 8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru 1970-78 10 8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland 1974-82 10 8. Gary Lineker, England 1986-90 10 8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina 1994-02 10 8. Thomas Müller, Germany 2010-18 10 14. Vavá, Brazil 1958-62 9 14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany 1958-70 9 14. Eusébio, Portugal 1966 9 14. Jairzinho, Brazil 1970-74 9 14. Paolo Rossi, Italy 1978-82 9 14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ. 1978-86 9 14. Roberto Baggio, Italy 1986-98 9 14. Christian Vieri, Italy 1998-02 9 14. David Villa, Spain 2006-14 9 23. Ademir, Brazil 1950 8 23. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina 1930 8 23. Leonidas, Brazil 1930-38 8 23. Diego Maradona, Argentina 1982-94 8 23. Rudi Völler, Germany 1986-94 8 23. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay 1950-54 8 23. Rivaldo, Brazil 1998-02 8 23. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal 2006-22 8 23. Lionel Messi, Argentina 2006-22 8 32. Gyula Zsengeller, Hungary 1938 7 32. Hans Schäfer, West Germany 1954-58 7 32. Johnny Rep, Netherlands 1974-78 7 32. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland 1974-78 7 32. Careca, Brazil 1986-90 7 32. Lajos Tichy, Hungary 1958-62 7 32. Luis Suárez, Uruguay 2010-22 7 39. Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovakia 1934-38 6 39. Josef Hugi, Switzerland 1954 6 39. Max Morlock, West Germany 1954 6 39. Erich Probst, Austria 1954 6 39. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 1958-62 6 39. Helmut Haller, West Germany 1962-70 6 39. Rivellino, Brazil 1970-74 6 39. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands 1974-78 6 39. Mario Kempes, Argentina 1978 6 39. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland 1978-82 6 39. Lothar Matthäus, Germany 1986-98 6 39. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 1990 6 39. Oleg Salenko, Russia 1994 6 39. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands 1994-98 6 39. Bebeto, Brazil 1994-98 6 39. Davor Suker, Croatia 1998-02 6 39. Thiery Henry, France 1998-10 6 39. Diego Forlán, Uruguay 2002-14 6 39. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 2006-14 6 39. Arjen Robben, Netherlands 2006-14 6 39. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands 2006-14 6 39. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana 2006-14 6 39. James Rodríguez, Colombia 2014-18 6 39. Neymar, Brazil 2014-18 6 39. Harry Kane, England 2018 6

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.