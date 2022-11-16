LONDON (AP) — UK inflation rate accelerates to 11.1% in October, driven by food and energy prices.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
November 16, 2022, 2:10 AM
