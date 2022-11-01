WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Tottenham’s Son forced off hurt in Champions League game

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:47 PM

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent.

The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field at Stade Velodrome in the 29th. Son appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he walked off.

The score was 0-0 at the time.

South Korea is playing at the World Cup, which starts in less than three weeks’ time in Qatar.

Tottenham was already without forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for a match the team only needed to draw to advance to the last 16.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

