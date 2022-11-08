ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 9

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 5:45 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ACCN — Bellarmine at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Bowling Green

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Cent. Michigan

ESPNU — N. Illinois at W. Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Syracuse, Semifinal

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Rutgers, Semifinal

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Wake Forest, Semifinal

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Maryland, Semifinal

GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — EFL Carabao Cup Soccer: Leeds United at Wolverhampton, Third Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Men’s National Team Roster Reveal Show

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland —

