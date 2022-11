Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Milwaukee…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Milwaukee at Purdue

FS1 — Rider at Providence

7 p.m.

SECN — SC State at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Coppin St. at Georgetown

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN — E. Michigan at Akron

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Ball St. at Toledo

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. Wednesday

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.