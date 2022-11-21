Thanksgiving: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Europe News » Spain defender Carvajal misses…

Spain defender Carvajal misses World Cup practice with flu

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defender Dani Carvajal has the flu and didn’t practice Monday, two days before Spain’s debut at the World Cup.

The Spanish soccer federation didn’t give more detail about the condition of the right back.

His absence comes as regular starting striker Álvaro Morata returned to practice after his own bout with the flu. Central defender Hugo Guillamón, nursing a knee issue, trained separately and was unlikely to be available for Wednesday’s opening match.

Spain faces Costa Rica in its first game in Group E. It then plays against Germany and Japan.

Spain’s only World Cup title came in 2010 in South Africa. It made it to the final of the Nations League and the semifinals of the European Championship last year. Its last major title came at Euro 2012.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up