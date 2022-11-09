Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad.

The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar.

England head coach Gareth Southgate names his final squad on Thursday – and James suggested he wanted to be included despite the injury.

“Devastated,” he tweeted. “The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible. I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team.

“I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love.”

