Premier League struggler Southampton fires Ralph Hasenhüttl

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 5:07 AM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle, leaving the team in third-to-last place.

Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years.

