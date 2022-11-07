Premier League struggler Southampton fires Ralph Hasenhüttl

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in the relegation zone in the…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle, leaving the team in third-to-last place.

Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.