Premier League struggler Southampton fires Ralph Hasenhüttl

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League.
The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle, leaving the team in third-to-last place.
Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years.
